Short Call | Tata Chemicals, Lupin, TTK Healthcare, EV battery wars rule the markets

Santosh Nair
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Wealthy investors are looking to average their losses in the hope that things will get better shortly.

“When things go badly, people become cautious. Their caution causes things to go well, and when things go well, they become incautious. That's a forever cycle.” - Howard Marks

Foreign funds have turned net sellers since the last couple of trading sessions, but that does not appear to be a big worry at the moment. Midcap stocks continued to do well in a bearish market for the second day in a row, indicating that wealthy investors have begun sniffing around for bargains, or maybe, looking to average their losses in the hope that things will get better shortly.

Tata Chemicals

Till October last year, Tata Chemicals was a story about soda ash prices continuing to rise steadily in the foreseeable future. That narrative has come under a cloud. On Monday, the company cut prices by 3-4 percent in response to continuously falling soda ash prices in China. Reports suggest huge capacity addition of soda ash in Inner Mongolia from May 2023.