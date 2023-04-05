 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Of improving sentiment, bank stocks, LIC’s heartburn bet, Marico, and all that counts

Santosh Nair
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

The Q4 business updates from banks - big and small - clearly show one thing: credit growth continues to remain strong. But it is deposit growth that will decide how much the investors are willing to pay for bank stocks in the coming days

Investors will be watching closely the banks’ net interest margins.

“No stock picker knows so much that he can't learn a trick or a tip from a peer.” -  Peter Lynch

The market sentiment is much better than what it was a couple of weeks back. Investors appear to have regained their appetite for the second line stocks. The focus will once again shift to valuations now that the fourth quarter earnings season is shortly to get underway. Concerns of earnings growth have been holding back investors of late. The latest set of earnings should give an indication of whether those fears were justified.

Banking updates

The Q4 business updates from banks - big and small - clearly show one thing: credit growth continues to remain strong. But it is deposit growth that will decide how much the investors are willing to pay for bank stocks in the coming days. Over there, the trend has been mixed.