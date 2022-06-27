Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 15,800; Hindalco, HCL Tech top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with IT and Metal indices up 2 percent each.
Buzzing:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained 2 percent intraday on July 27 after the company acquired an injectable product portfolio from Eton Pharma.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from Deer Park, Illinois, based Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, company said in its press release.
The portfolio includes the Biorphen (phenylephrine hydrocholoride) Injection and Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride) Injection NDAs with nine separate combinations of strengths and presentations and one firstto-file approved ANDA for Cysteine Hydrochloride for the US.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,366.40, up Rs 57.65, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.
Credit Suisse View on Zomato
Research firm Credit Suisse has kept outperform rating on Zomato with a target at Rs 90 per share.
The Blinkit acquisition is on expected lines and will likely raise EBITDA loss in FY23/FY24.
The company has not guided on total dark stores or near-term profitability. The annualising May 2022 EBITDA loss could reduce its FY23 adjusted EBITDA by Rs 756 crore.
The food delivery business is trending to profitability, while cash reserves ensure sufficient funding for growth initiatives in near term, reported CNBC-TV18.
At 10:45 hrs Zomato was quoting at Rs 67.40, down Rs 2.95, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.
Welspun Corp bags orders
Welspun Corp has secured various orders of around 47,000 MT amounting to Rs 600 crore.
These orders will be executed from India and the USA across the oil & gas and water sector. These include, receipt of an order for the supply of onshore coated pipes and bends for a pipeline project in Australia.
Nifty Information Techniologyindex rose 1 percent supported by the Bosch, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki
Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Bosch, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki
CLSA View on Zomato:
Broking house CLSA has maintained buy rating on Zomato with a target at Rs 90 per share.
The company is going to acquire Blinkit in a stock deal valuing Blinkit at USD 626 million.
The company believes quick commerce is a natural extension of its food delivery business and Blinkti acquisition will expand its addressable market.
Blinkti will aid its potential profit pool & make its business more defensible, reported CNBC-TV18.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 15850 supported by buying across the sectors.
The Sensex was up 597.65 points or 1.13% at 53325.63, and the Nifty was up 179.70 points or 1.14% at 15879. About 2315 shares have advanced, 544 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
Federal Bank to consider fund raising on June 30
Federal Bank board will hold a meeting on June 30 to consider proposals for raising of funds through issuance of securities.
The board will also consider convening a general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders for fund raising proposals.
Dollar shelters under recession clouds as investors put safety first
The dollar found support from investors worried about recession and seeking safety to hold just below a two-decade high on Monday, having slipped late last week after downbeat U.S. economic data reduced bets on U.S. interest rate hikes.
While Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher, currency traders were wary of extending Friday's dollar selling because the dollar typically rises in times of uncertainty. [MKTS/GLOB]
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar eased 0.3% to $0.6918, weighed down by sliding commodity prices. The euro was pinned at $1.0563, though the beaten-down yen steadied to 134.68 per dollar.
The U.S. dollar index was steady at 104.010, having made a 20-year peak of 105.79 earlier in the month.
Page Industries Large Trade | 0.55 lakh shares (0.50 percent equity) worth Rs 157.1 crore change hands at Rs 28,316 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank
Gold Updates:
Gold prices gained on Monday, as news of some Western nations planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine sparked some interest in bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,835.58 per ounce by 0231 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,836.30.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The jury is still out on whether this is a bear market or a corrective phase in a long-term bull market. After falling into bear market territory, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have smartly bounced back and this is getting reflected in other markets too. The 3% bounce back in S&P last Friday indicates that pullbacks can be sharp and the consequent short-covering can surprise on the upside.
A significant development last week was the sharp 4.3% cut in the Bloomberg commodity index. If this trend sustains, inflation expectations will come down, enabling central to go a bit slow on tightening, and achieving a soft landing for the US economy. The near-term fall in commodity prices is beneficial for commodity users like autos whose prospects are looking up.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened higher on June 27 with Nifty around 15900 on the back of positive global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 618.67 points or 1.17% at 53346.65, and the Nifty was up 181.10 points or 1.15% at 15880.40. About 1652 shares have advanced, 275 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Bulls are likely to take control at Dalal Street in Monday morning trades, taking cues from a sharp rally in other Asian peers and the robust closing of US markets on Friday.
The good news is that the markets across the globe are seen shrugging off growth concerns and also have overcome the inflation worries. Also helping sentiments will be a report from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) which on Saturday predicted that an intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue along the west coast during the next 5 days.
This should definitely help in building positive sentiments and enough to send Nifty near the psychological 16000 levels.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap up today on the back of strong global cues. Investors are also monitoring the G-7 summit regarding Russia-Ukraine crisis and possibility of price cap on Russian oil.
US markets ended higher on the back of gains in technology stocks as traders continue to pick stocks at reduced levels.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 78.23 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 78.34.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 15900.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 528.53 points or 1.00% at 53256.51, and the Nifty was up 185.10 points or 1.18% at 15884.40.
Bajaj Auto board to consider buyback
The Bajaj Auto board of directors will meet today to discuss the proposal for buyback of equity shares.
"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on June 27 to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Bajaj Auto said in an exchange filing on June 22.
The price and other details of the buyback will be revealed after this meeting.
RBI okays reappointment of Axis Bank Deputy MD Rajiv Anand
Private lender Axis Bank said on June 24 that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Rajiv Anand as the deputy managing director of the lender for another three years.
"... re-appointment of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, for a further period of three years, from August 4, 2022 to August 3, 2025 (both days inclusive) ... In this regard, we wish to inform you that the RBI vide its letter dated June 24, 2022, has approved the above re-appointment," Axis Bank said.
Dish TV's Jawahar Lal Goel vacates office of MD after EGM vote loss
Dish TV India's Jawahar Lal Goel will vacate the office of the managing director of the company, the sattelite TV provider said in an exchange filing on June 24. However, Goel will continue as the non-executive director of the firm.
The company conducted an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday wherein shareholders voted on three agenda items including the re-appointment of Goel.
The proposal for re-appointment of Jawahar Lal Goel as managing director of the company has not received the requisite majority at the EGM, the company said in the filing.
ICICI Direct
The rupee may continue in its depreciation mode amid strong dollar. Further, the rupee may be pressurised by persistent foreign fundsoutflows. Moreover, investors will closely watch core durable goods orders as it is expected to rise from 0.4% to 0.6%. However, sharpdownside may be prevented by falling crude oil prices.
As long as USDINR (June) sustains above 78.10 level it may rise further till 78.50 level.
Dr Reddy’s buys Eton Pharma’s injectable portfolio
Indian generic drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from the US-based drug firm Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc for $50 million.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on June 24 announced that the portfolio of injectables includes Biorphen (phenylephrine hydrochloride) injection and Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride) injection NDAs with nine separate combinations of strengths and presentations.
Adani group firm Kutch Copper raises Rs 60 billion
Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project to produce one million tons per annum in two phases. The firm has achieved financial closure of Rs 60.71 billion for the first phase.
It has signed the financing documents with a consortium led by the State Bank of India.
Reliance Industries to raise $8 billion to buy drugstore chain Boots
Reliance Industries is in talks with a consortium of foreign lenders comprising Barclays Bank Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank to raise $8 billion for its planned leveraged buyout of British pharma chain Boots.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 2,500.75, up Rs 36.15, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.
Zomato board approves acquisition of Blink Commerce
Zomato has informed exchanges that the board has given its approval for acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of quick commerce company Blink Commerce (BCPL) (formerly known as Grofers India) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in an all-stock deal.
The acquisition is at a price of Rs 13,46,986.01 per share. This acquisition is in line with its strategy of investing in the quick commerce business.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 70.35, up Rs 0.80, or 1.15 percent on the BSE.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 2,353.77 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,213.44 crore worth of shares on June 24, provisional data available on the NSE showed.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
The market can move up for some time, but we suspect exhaustion will occur and when that happens, we will see a major correction.
Technically with an inter-week perspective, the Nifty’s biggest support is at 15,363 and below it expect a waterfall of selling, while a major hurdle is seen at 15,807 and then all eyes will be on the 16,157-mark.
We expcet the Bank Nifty to outperform the Nifty in this week’s trade.
Oil slides more than $1
Oil prices slipped more than $1 a barrel on Monday as global economic concerns depressed the oil demand outlook while investors eyed the G7 meeting this week for possible moves on Russian oil exports and a revival of the Iran nuclear deal.
Brent crude futures slipped $1.42, or 1.3%, to $111.70 a barrel by 0010 GMT after rebounding 2.8% on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $106.08 a barrel, down $1.54, or 1.4%, following a 3.2% gain in the previous session.
Asian Markets trade higher
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 166 points or 1.06 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,867 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street's main indices soared on Friday in a broad rally as signs of slowing economic growth and a recent pullback in commodity prices tempered expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans.
The S&P 500 rose over 3% for its biggest one-day percentage rise since May 2020. All 11 of the benchmark index's sectors ended at least 1.5% higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 823.32 points, or 2.68 percent, to 31,500.68, the S&P 500 gained 116.01 points, or 3.06 percent, to 3,911.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 375.43 points, or 3.34 percent, to 11,607.62.
For the week, the S&P 500 rose 6.4 percent, the Dow added 5.4 percent, the Nasdaq gained 7.5 percent.
Market On Friday:
The Indian equity market ended on a positive note for the second consecutive day on June 24 amid volatility, with the Nifty closing at the 15,700 level.
At close, the Sensex was up 462.26 points or 0.88% at 52,727.98, and the Nifty was up 142.60 points or 0.92% at 15,699.30. For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added 2.6 percent each.
M&M, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, and HUL were among the top Nifty gainers. The losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, and Coal India.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, Energy, Metal, PSU Bank, and FMCG indices were up 1-2 percent, while the Nifty Information Technology index shed nearly 1 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added over 1.5 percent each.