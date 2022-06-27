Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 15,800; Hindalco, HCL Tech top gainers

June 27, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained 2 percent intraday on July 27 after the company acquired an injectable product portfolio from Eton Pharma.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from Deer Park, Illinois, based Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, company said in its press release.

The portfolio includes the Biorphen (phenylephrine hydrocholoride) Injection and Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride) Injection NDAs with nine separate combinations of strengths and presentations and one firstto-file approved ANDA for Cysteine Hydrochloride for the US.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,366.40, up Rs 57.65, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.