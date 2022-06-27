 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 15,800; Hindalco, HCL Tech top gainers

Rakesh Patil
Jun 27, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with IT and Metal indices up 2 percent each.

June 27, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained 2 percent intraday on July 27 after the company acquired an injectable product portfolio from Eton Pharma.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has acquired a portfolio of branded and generic injectable products from Deer Park, Illinois, based Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, company said in its press release.

The portfolio includes the Biorphen (phenylephrine hydrocholoride) Injection and Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride) Injection NDAs with nine separate combinations of strengths and presentations and one firstto-file approved ANDA for Cysteine Hydrochloride for the US.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,366.40, up Rs 57.65, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

June 27, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Credit Suisse View on Zomato

Research firm Credit Suisse has kept outperform rating on Zomato with a target at Rs 90 per share.

The Blinkit acquisition is on expected lines and will likely raise EBITDA loss in FY23/FY24.

The company has not guided on total dark stores or near-term profitability. The annualising May 2022 EBITDA loss could reduce its FY23 adjusted EBITDA by Rs 756 crore.

The food delivery business is trending to profitability, while cash reserves ensure sufficient funding for growth initiatives in near term, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 10:45 hrs Zomato was quoting at Rs 67.40, down Rs 2.95, or 4.19 percent on the BSE.

June 27, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Welspun Corp bags orders

Welspun Corp has secured various orders of around 47,000 MT amounting to Rs 600 crore.

These orders will be executed from India and the USA across the oil & gas and water sector. These include, receipt of an order for the supply of onshore coated pipes and bends for a pipeline project in Australia.

June 27, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Nifty Information Techniology 

index rose 1 percent

June 27, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Bosch, Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki

June 27, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

CLSA View on Zomato:

Broking house CLSA has maintained buy rating on Zomato with a target at Rs 90 per share.

The company is going to acquire Blinkit in a stock deal valuing Blinkit at USD 626 million.

The company believes quick commerce is a natural extension of its food delivery business and Blinkti acquisition will expand its addressable market.

Blinkti will aid its potential profit pool & make its business more defensible, reported CNBC-TV18.

June 27, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 15850 supported by buying across the sectors.

The Sensex was up 597.65 points or 1.13% at 53325.63, and the Nifty was up 179.70 points or 1.14% at 15879. About 2315 shares have advanced, 544 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.