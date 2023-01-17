Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia trades mixed, oil prices slip

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,937 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed.
Oil prices slip on global recession gloom
Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China.
Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1% loss in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5%, to $78.70 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a U.S. holiday for Martin Luther King Day.
China posts 3% GDP growth in 2022, weakest in decades
Strict virus controls and a real estate crisis drove China’s economic growth down to 3% in 2022 with the fourth quarter clocking 2.9% despite a chaotic exit from the zero-COVID policy.
The Chinese administration had set a target of 5.5% GDP growth but the zero-COVID policy and a chaotic exit leading to surge in cases towards the end of the year took a toll on the economy.
This is the second lowest GDP growth since the 1970s. However, analysts are now focusing more on the rebound in the current year even as the world stares at a recession.
Fire accident at V-Mart store in Kanpur
A fire accident was reported at a store of V-Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on January 16, which led to the inventory, cash and fixed assets being damaged, the hypermarket retail chain said in a regulatory filing.
"There was no loss or injury to human life," the company clarified.
V-Mart noted that is in the process of ascertaining the actual financial loss caused due to the fire. The company also stated that operations at its Kanpur store have been disrupted due to the accident.
Siemens India signs Rs 26,000-crore contract
Siemens India on January 16 signed a Rs 26,000-crore contract to manufacture 1,200 electric freight locomotives for the railways, the company said in a statement.
The contract to manufacture 9000 HP locomotives with the ministry of railways is the single biggest order for Siemens Limited in India, the statement said.
Government cuts windfall tax
India has cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel, according to a government notification dated Jan. 16.
It cut its windfall tax on crude to 1,900 rupees ($23.28) per tonne from 2,100 rupees per tonne, effective Tuesday.
The government also cut export tax on ATF to 3.5 rupees per litre from 4.5 rupees per litre, and cut export tax on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 6.5 rupees per litre, the notification said.
Asian markets trade mixed
Market on Monday:
Indian equity benchmark ended lower on January 16 amid volatility, with the Sensex closing 168.21 points, or 0.28 percent down at 60,092.97 and the Nifty falling 61.80 points, or 0.34 percent, to 17,894.80.
After a gap-up start, the market remained positive for a couple of hours amid buying in the information technology (IT), power and PSU banking stocks but mid-session profit booking in metal, auto and banking names erased all the gains.
Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and TCS were among the top losers on the Nifty. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Hero MotoCorp gained the most.
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index added 1.5 percent, IT index a percent and the energy index added 0.6 percent. The metal index closed 1.3 percent down and bank, auto and infra indices lost 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.
On the BSE, IT and power indices gained a percent each, while auto, bank and metal shed 0.5-1 percent.