Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags

Rakesh Patil
Dec 28, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power and auto index up 0.5-1 percent, while information technology index down 0.5 percent.

December 28, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

BSE Auto index rose 0.5 percent led by TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland Samvardhana Motherson International

December 28, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

The Sensex was up 5.92 points or 0.01% at 60933.35, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 18134.20. About 1799 shares have advanced, 1023 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.

December 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Sharekhan maintain 'buy' on Britannia Industries, target Rs 5,060

-Maintain Buy with a revised Price Target of Rs 5,060

-With sustained market share gains, new product launches, and higher traction on new channels (including e-commerce), we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term

-Britannia to achieve double-digit earnings growth of 17.2% over FY2022-FY2025E

Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 4,389.90, up Rs 18.05, or 0.41 percent.

December 28, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

India Pesticides arm gets environmental clearance

India Pesticides' subsidiary Shalvis Specialities (SSL) has received an environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of "agrochemicals & intermediates, API ingredients & intermediates and fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Sumerpur, Uttar Pradesh.

December 28, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

BSE Information Technology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Black Box, Birlasoft, Kellton Tech Solutions

December 28, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.65% stake in SP Apparels

Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia has offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in SP Apparels via open market transactions. This shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share.

December 28, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

December 28, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

BSE Power index rose 1 percent led by Adani Power, Power Grid, NHPC

December 28, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Three major trends are emerging as the New Year approaches: One, the impressive credit growth is sustaining; two, capex is gaining momentum; three, real estate is picking up. Therefore, financials, capital goods and construction related stocks are well positioned to outperform in 2023.

In financials, the leading private sector banks have potential to move up further and PSU banks are short-term trading plays. The leading two or three PSU banks look good for long-term investment.

All the leading names in the capital goods space are poised for further up move and consolidation in 2023. The real estate recovery can be played with stocks in the cement, metals, paints and adhesives segments.

December 28, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

