Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; power stocks gain, IT drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power and auto index up 0.5-1 percent, while information technology index down 0.5 percent.
BSE Auto index rose 0.5 percent led by TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland Samvardhana Motherson International
Market at 10 AM
The Sensex was up 5.92 points or 0.01% at 60933.35, and the Nifty was up 1.90 points or 0.01% at 18134.20. About 1799 shares have advanced, 1023 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.
Sharekhan maintain 'buy' on Britannia Industries, target Rs 5,060
-Maintain Buy with a revised Price Target of Rs 5,060
-With sustained market share gains, new product launches, and higher traction on new channels (including e-commerce), we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term
-Britannia to achieve double-digit earnings growth of 17.2% over FY2022-FY2025E
Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 4,389.90, up Rs 18.05, or 0.41 percent.
India Pesticides arm gets environmental clearance
India Pesticides' subsidiary Shalvis Specialities (SSL) has received an environmental clearance for setting up manufacturing plant of "agrochemicals & intermediates, API ingredients & intermediates and fine chemicals manufacturing unit in Sumerpur, Uttar Pradesh.
BSE Information Technology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Black Box, Birlasoft, Kellton Tech Solutions
Ashish Kacholia offloads 0.65% stake in SP Apparels
Ace investor Ashish Ramesh Kacholia has offloaded 1.64 lakh shares or 0.65 percent of shareholding in SP Apparels via open market transactions. This shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.1 per share.
Nifty PSU Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
BSE Power index rose 1 percent led by Adani Power, Power Grid, NHPC
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Three major trends are emerging as the New Year approaches: One, the impressive credit growth is sustaining; two, capex is gaining momentum; three, real estate is picking up. Therefore, financials, capital goods and construction related stocks are well positioned to outperform in 2023.
In financials, the leading private sector banks have potential to move up further and PSU banks are short-term trading plays. The leading two or three PSU banks look good for long-term investment.
All the leading names in the capital goods space are poised for further up move and consolidation in 2023. The real estate recovery can be played with stocks in the cement, metals, paints and adhesives segments.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Rail Vikas Nigam shares gain on project implementation contract in Maldives
Rail Vikas Nigam has received letter of award for appointment as project implementation agency for implementation of the UTF harbor project in Maldives. This is a strategic project of government and the project cost is Rs 1,544.60 crore.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened lower on December 28 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 132.86 points or 0.22% at 60794.57, and the Nifty was down 41.80 points or 0.23% at 18090.50. About 1163 shares have advanced, 781 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Power Grid Corp, NTPC, Divis Labs, UPL and Asian Paints.
NALCO was the second biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 6.5 percent to Rs 78.85 and formed strong bullish candle with healthy volumes. It has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining November 16 and December 22 this year.... Read More
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Indian markets extended the rally yesterday, as positive global cues, coupled with reports of China further relaxing its pandemic-related restrictions boosted sentiment. Today, the markets are likely to get a pessimistic start amid lackluster global cues, subdued foreign flows, and rising crude oil prices.
The US markets ended mostly lower yesterday as trading resumed following the long Christmas weekend. Asian markets are trading mostly in red with investors looking for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 18,250 and on the downside 18,000 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 43,200 and 42,400 respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 82.85.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 209.50 points or 0.34% at 60717.93, and the Nifty was down 84.80 points or 0.47% at 18047.50.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Local equity benchmarks may see a weak opening in Wednesday trades owing to correction in SGX Nifty and bearish ending for US markets on Tuesday. While bargain hunting and short covering could continue, investors will have to brace for intra-day volatility ahead of tomorrow's F&0 expiry.
Caution should be the buzzword as FIIs were unimpressed despite two back to back positive sessions where they sold to the tune of Rs 1,366 crore and are net sellers to the tune of Rs 9,835 crore in December so far.
Hot Stocks | Bet on Kirloskar Ferrous, Usha Martin, RCF for over 20% return in short term. Here's why
Usha Martin has witnessed a breakout of a symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart with huge volume. It is trading in a new blue sky zone, and its structure is very impressive, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.... Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 867.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 621.81 crore on December 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The Nifty had formed a bullish outside bar on the daily chart on December 26. Its follow through was seen on the upside on December 27. With this, the index has moved up to retest a trendline, which was broken on the downside on Friday last week.
Thus 18150-18200 is the key resistance zone to keep a tab on. If the index manages to surpass 18200 & sustains in the higher territory then it can stretch towards 18400. On the other hand, failure near 18150-18200 can drag the Nifty back to 17800.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities
Indian markets could open lower, in line with mostly lower Asian markets today and negative Nasdaq composite index in the US on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday as investors returned from the three-day Christmas weekend, with bulls holding out for a seasonal “Santa Claus rally” after China’s decision to lift COVID-19 quarantine requirements for inbound travelers, raising hopes the world’s second largest economy may recover in 2023.
Rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.
Nifty recovered the morning fall and closed near the higher opening levels on Dec 27. At close Nifty was 0.65% or 117.7 points higher at 18132.3. Nifty did well to build on the gains of the previous session.
18206-18255 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 17977 could be the support. As we approach the F&O expiry for the month and also the year end, we could see some heightened volatility in the markets over the next two days.
Buzzing Stocks | Rail Vikas Nigam, Moil, SP Apparels and others in news today
Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy
Asian equities were subdued on Wednesday, while the dollar held firm, with investors looking for direction after China took further steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.13%, snapping a two-day winning streak and looking set to end the last month of the year in the red.
Japan's Nikkei opened 0.5% lower at the open, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.43%.
Punjab & Sind Bank to consider fundraise on Dec 30
Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday said its board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance, the bank said on Tuesday.
The bank said it plans to raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs 250 crore in any combinations of equity shares or debt in the form on Basel III compliant bonds.
The capital will be raised in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of these instruments, the lender said.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Indian equity continued its strong momentum for the second day in a row on Tuesday as reports of further rollback of Covid curbs in China lifted sentiments. Nifty opened positive and after an initial dip, regained its strength in the second half to close near days’ high with gains of 118 points (+0.7%) at 18132 levels.
Broader market too maintained its strength with both Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gaining 1%/1.2% respectively. Except FMCG, all sectors ended in green. Metals rallied more than 4% on hopes of revival in demand post relaxation of covid restrictions by China.
Even crude oil prices surged to 1-month high led by improving demand expectation in China and freezing weather across the US which prompted refinery closures.
Given absence of any major global events due to year-end holidays and stable economic outlook for India, we expect the market momentum to remain positive in the near term.
ALERT | Hang Seng Index above 20,000 for the first time since August
KFin Technologies to debut tomorrow:
KFin Technologies, the tech-driven financial services platform, is expected to be a victim of the market volatility as experts predict that the stock will debut on December 29 with marginal discount.
Tepid response to initial public offerings, weak listings of the last few IPOs, and being a complete offer-for-sale issue are other key reasons that may impact the KFin listing. Read More
Oil prices rise on hopes for China demand boost
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as markets were optimistic about fuel demand recovery as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions.
Brent futures for February delivery rose 31 cents to $84.64 a barrel, a 0.4% gain, by 0117 GMT. U.S. crude advanced 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.75 per barrel. Amid the optimistic market mood both benchmarks hit their highest level in three weeks on Tuesday.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
Dollar edges to one-week high vs yen amid spike in Treasury yields
The dollar edged higher against its major peers on Wednesday, reaching a more than one-week top versus the yen, buoyed by higher Treasury yields as traders puzzled over the outlook for policy at the world's biggest central banks.
The U.S. currency ticked 0.13% higher to 133.685 yen in Asian trading, and earlier touched 133.95 for the first time since Dec. 20, when the Bank of Japan sent the pair spiralling lower with an unexpected loosening of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield policy band.
The greenback dropped as low as 130.58 yen that day for the first time since early August as traders speculated about an eventual end of BOJ stimulus.
Coal India to meet 700 MT production target of FY23, says chairman
Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday exuded confidence that the PSU will achieve the production target of 700 million tonnes for the current financial year.
Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 percent of the domestic coal output."I am confident...Coal India will achieve the 700 million tonne coal production target this financial year," the chairman was quoted as saying in a statement.
Some stocks to watch out for in today’s trading session
-Aditya Birla Capital: Names Sanchita Mustauphy, as the Chief Risk Officer from April 1
-HPCL: Names Amit Garg as director marketing of the company
-Punjab & Sind Bank: To consider raising up to Rs 250 crore via shares/bonds on Dec 30
-Suryoday Small Finance Bank: RBI approves re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as the MD & CEO of the bank for 3 years
NCLT Ahmedabad approves merger of Daman Hospitality & Daman Entertainment with Delta Corp
National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Daman Entertainment Private Limited and Daman Hospitality Private Limited with Delta Corp and their respective shareholders.
The Scheme has been made effective on December 27 by filing the certified copy of the Mumbai and Ahmedabad NCLT Order with the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO bought 53% on final day
The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services continued to see muted response from the launch. It received bids for 1.45 crore shares as against an offer size of 2.74 crore shares, or just about 53 percent subscription till December 27, the final day of bidding.
Retail investors have bought 20 percent shares of the allotted quota, and a part set aside for high networth individuals has been subscribed 66 percent. Qualified institutional buyers have bid 1.01 times the reserved portion.
The public issue comprising fresh shares has to get at least 90 percent bids along with full subscription at the QIB desk to sail through.
Japan Nov factory output falls on weakening global demand
Japanese factories slashed output for a third consecutive month in November, dragged down by weak demand for machinery products amid a deteriorating global economic outlook.
The weak production bodes ill for Japanese firms as they face growing calls to raise workers' pay to counter inflation, seen as essential for the post-pandemic growth of the world's third-largest economy.
Factory output fell 0.1% in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, a smaller decline than the median market forecast for a 0.3% drop.
Asian markets trade mostly lower
Kospi is down 2%, Nikkei and Shanghai Composite down 0.5 percent each. However, Hang Seng gained 1.5% as investors look forward to China reopening borders in January
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India with a loss of 64.50 points on Wednesday on the back of negative cues from markets in the US and other parts of Asia and discouraging macro fundamentals
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower, weighed by growth stocks
Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11%, to 33,241.56, the S&P 500 lost 15.57 points, or 0.40%, to 3,829.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.64 points, or 1.38%, to 10,353.23.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 87 points or 0.48 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,061 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian benchmark indices rallied for the second consecutive session on December 27 led by the metal stocks after China announced further ease in COVID-19 restrictions.
At Close, the Sensex was up 361.01 points or 0.60% at 60,927.43, and the Nifty was up 117.70 points or 0.65% at 18,132.30. About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, while 120 scrips remained unchanged.
After a positive start, the market witnessed volatility in the first half; however, buying witnessed in the second half helped equities close near the day's high.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC and Tata Motors were among the biggest Nifty gainers. However, losers included HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India, ITC and NTPC.
Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty Metal index adding over 4 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank index rising more than 1 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, Energy, Infra and Information Technology indices gained 0.5-0.9 percent.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.8 percent while smallcap index added 1.4 percent.
On the BSE, the Metal index gained 4.5 percent, while capital goods, oil & gas, power and realty indices rose 1 percent each.