Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Rakesh Patil
Apr 26, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,095.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mostly higher.

April 26, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

FACTORS FOR TRADE


SGX Hints At Gap Up, Crude Extends Losses
US Tech Earnings In Focus This Week, Twitter Shares Higher
Eye On Beijing As China Extends Testing
LIC IPO Likely To Open On May 4-9, Officials Meeting Anchor Investors
Campus Activewear IPO Opens, Entirely An OFS By Investors, Promoters

April 26, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns

Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high.

Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT.

Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday, with Brent down as much as $7 a barrel in the session and WTI dipping roughly $6 a barrel.

April 26, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Bond Yields Update:

April 26, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

RBI to hike repo rate in June, earlier than previously thought- Reuters poll

The Reserve Bank of India will raise its repo rate in June and hike at a faster pace than predicted just a few weeks ago as a surge in inflation puts pressure on the central bank to act quicker, a Reuters poll showed.

Retail inflation accelerated to nearly 7% in March, above the 6% upper limit of the central bank's targeted range, and will likely soar further as a spike in global energy prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine seeps into consumer prices.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its key rate at a record low 4.0% at its April meeting despite shifting its focus to inflation from growth.

But March's 17-month-high inflation number leaves little room for the RBI other than hiking sooner rather than later, and all but three of 46 economists in an April 20-25 Reuters poll expected the RBI to raise the repo rate for the first time since 2018 in June.

While 42 expected a 25 basis point hike to 4.25%, only one predicted a 50 basis point hike.

April 26, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

India's GDP likely to grow 7.5-8% in FY23: CII President

India’s economy is expected to grow 7.5-8 percent this fiscal year with exports playing a key role in the country’s success story, CII President TV Narendran said on Monday. However, he said the country needs to remain prepared for any fallout of next wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are confident that the economy can retain a high growth trajectory this year. So, we are very optimistic on the export front. Exports will be a key component of India’s success story going forward,” Narendran said.

April 26, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

April 26, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

Results Today:

April 26, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: 

We expect markets to remain volatile amid worries about inflation and its impact on corporate earnings, while also fuelling concerns over aggressive US Fed rate hikes in the near term. However, stock specific action may continue as we are progressing into earnings season.

Nifty is now again below 17,000 levels and weakness may continue towards 16,650-16800 zones. Market is likely to remain volatile in the broader trading range with absence of follow up on either side. We suggest investors to remain focused on selective stocks in the market which are resilient on the back of strong quarterly results.

April 26, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

Petrol and Diesel Prices on April 26:

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 20th day in a row on April 26. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.