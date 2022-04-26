Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,095.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mostly higher.
FACTORS FOR TRADE
SGX Hints At Gap Up, Crude Extends Losses
US Tech Earnings In Focus This Week, Twitter Shares Higher
Eye On Beijing As China Extends Testing
LIC IPO Likely To Open On May 4-9, Officials Meeting Anchor Investors
Campus Activewear IPO Opens, Entirely An OFS By Investors, Promoters
Oil prices rebound from sharp drop on China demand concerns
Oil prices opened slightly higher on Tuesday, after falling sharply the prior session on worries that continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China would eat into demand and as the U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high.
Brent crude futures were at $102.57, up 25 cents, or 0.2% and U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts climbed to $98.70, up 16 cents, or 0.2% at 0002 GMT.
Both contracts had settled down around 4% on Monday, with Brent down as much as $7 a barrel in the session and WTI dipping roughly $6 a barrel.
Bond Yields Update:
RBI to hike repo rate in June, earlier than previously thought- Reuters poll
The Reserve Bank of India will raise its repo rate in June and hike at a faster pace than predicted just a few weeks ago as a surge in inflation puts pressure on the central bank to act quicker, a Reuters poll showed.
Retail inflation accelerated to nearly 7% in March, above the 6% upper limit of the central bank's targeted range, and will likely soar further as a spike in global energy prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine seeps into consumer prices.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its key rate at a record low 4.0% at its April meeting despite shifting its focus to inflation from growth.
But March's 17-month-high inflation number leaves little room for the RBI other than hiking sooner rather than later, and all but three of 46 economists in an April 20-25 Reuters poll expected the RBI to raise the repo rate for the first time since 2018 in June.
While 42 expected a 25 basis point hike to 4.25%, only one predicted a 50 basis point hike.
India's GDP likely to grow 7.5-8% in FY23: CII President
India’s economy is expected to grow 7.5-8 percent this fiscal year with exports playing a key role in the country’s success story, CII President TV Narendran said on Monday. However, he said the country needs to remain prepared for any fallout of next wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
"We are confident that the economy can retain a high growth trajectory this year. So, we are very optimistic on the export front. Exports will be a key component of India’s success story going forward,” Narendran said.
Results Today:
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
We expect markets to remain volatile amid worries about inflation and its impact on corporate earnings, while also fuelling concerns over aggressive US Fed rate hikes in the near term. However, stock specific action may continue as we are progressing into earnings season.
Nifty is now again below 17,000 levels and weakness may continue towards 16,650-16800 zones. Market is likely to remain volatile in the broader trading range with absence of follow up on either side. We suggest investors to remain focused on selective stocks in the market which are resilient on the back of strong quarterly results.
Petrol and Diesel Prices on April 26:
Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 20th day in a row on April 26. Since the end of a four-and-a-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions. Fuel prices were last hiked on April 6 by 80 paise a litre each.
According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.
LIC public issue likely to open on May 4, close on May 9
The much-awaited initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to open on May 4, CNBC TV18 reported on April 25, citing sources privy to the development.
The issue is expected to close on May 9, the report said, adding that the anchor book for the LIC IPO is likely open on May 2.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given its nod to the updated draft red herring prospectus, which lists a 3.5 percent stake sale instead of 5 percent as mentioned in the previous draft papers, the news channel reported.
There will be no greenshoe option in the IPO, the sources reportedly said.
Elon Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at his proposed $54.20 per share price. Twitter shares rose 5.7 percent on Monday to close at $51.70. The deal represents a near 40 percent premium to the closing price the day before Musk disclosed he had bought a more than 9 percent stake.
Campus Activewear mops up Rs 418.3 crore:
Leading sports and athleisure footwear brand Campus Activewear on April 25 raised Rs 418.3 crore from 32 anchor investors, ahead of its public issue opening. The IPO will open for subscription on April 26.
The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 1.43 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 292 per equity share, the higher end of the price band.
Marquee investors participated in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Eastspring Investments, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, IMCO Emerging Markets, Invesco, GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund, CLSA, NVIT Emerging Markets, Affin Hwang, Societe Generale, and Goldman Sachs.
Asian Markets trade mostly higher
Nasdaq ends sharply higher:
Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending sharply higher after Twitter agreed to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk, sparking a late day rally in growth stocks.
Twitter ended up 5.6% after announcing it would be bought by Musk in a deal that will shift control of the social media giant to the world's richest person.
The S&P 500 traded in negative territory for much of the session but extended gains after Twitter's announcement. The S&P 500 growth index ended up over 1%, also bouncing back from an earlier decline.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to end at 34,049.46 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57% to 4,296.12. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.29% to 13,004.85.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 91.50 points or 0.54 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,086.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market fell for the second consecutive day on April 25, dragging the Nifty below 17,000 on weak global cues, including Beijing lockdown fears amid rising COVID-19 cases.
At close, the Sensex was down 617.26 points or 1.08% at 56,579.89, and the Nifty was down 218 points or 1.27% at 16,954.
Coal India, BPCL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, and SBI Life Insurance were among the top Nifty losers while gainers included Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and HDFC.
Among sectors, Nifty auto, energy, FMCG, pharma, IT, metal slipped 1-2 percent.
The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks with BSE midcap and smallcap indices losing nearly 2 percent each.