    JSPL, Adani Power, Tata Elxsi may make it to MSCI index

    With this likely inclusion, Jindal Steel and Adani Power may see inflows of $150 million each, while Tata Elxsi may get $190 million foreign inflow, the report added.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Tata Elxsi are likely to get space in the MSCI Index, Edelweiss Alternative  & Quantitative Research  said in a recent report. With this likely inclusion, Jindal Steel and Adani Power may see inflows of $150 million each, while Tata Elxsi may get $190 million foreign inflow, it added.

    The brokerage also expects that HDFC AMC may get excluded from the index, while Indraprastha Gas could be retained.

    The MSCI index review announcement is likely on May 13 and the re-balancing could be from May 31.

    "The index provider uses all the data to update FIFs in the Annual Float Review. As per our quarterly shareholding analysis, we believe there is a possibility of foreign inclusion factor (FIF) increase in IGL and if that happens then the counter could be saved from getting excluded. If MSCI keeps the FIF status quo then IGL could see an outflow of USD 85mn", the report said.

    On Reliance Industries, the brokerage firm expects " Post the conversion of partly paid-up shares to ordinary shares in November 2021, the domestic Indices (Nifty and Sensex) have already made the adjustments and now we are expecting MSCI to take the same into account in the May Review. The ballpark inflow could be around $200 million"



    Tags: #Adani Power #JSPL #MSCI Edelwiess #stock buzzing #Tata Elxsi
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 09:13 am
