 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI streamlines price band discovery for stocks making their debut

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Call auction sessions would continue to be conducted separately on individual exchanges and orders would be matched by respective exchanges after the computation of the equilibrium price

SEBI has streamlined the price discovery mechanism.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a circular that streamlines the price band discovery of a scrip making its debut on the secondary market immediately after its IPO.

Before we unpack the nuances of how this price band is arrived at for a newly listed scrip, it is necessary to have a brief look at the growth of a particular price discovery mechanism called "call auction sessions".

Trajectory of call auction mechanism

The market regulator as far back as 2012 issued a circular prescribing parameters regarding the price discovery through call auction and the applicable price band for the first day of trading pursuant to IPO or recommencement of trading for re-listed scrips in a normal trading session. Via the new circular, SEBI is further streamlining the process of price discovery.