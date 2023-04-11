 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi resolves 2,838 complaints through SCORES platform in March

Apr 11, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

At the beginning of March, as many as 2,241 complaints were pending and 2,643 fresh complaints were received during the month

SCORES is a grievance redressal system that was launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in June 2011 (Reuters file image)

A total of 2,838 complaints against companies and market intermediaries were disposed of through Sebi's SCORES platform in March.

At the beginning of March, as many as 2,241 complaints were pending and 2,643 fresh complaints were received during the month, the data released by Sebi on Monday showed.

The regulator also noted that as of March 2023, 13 complaints were pending for more than three months. These complaints were related to investment adviser, research analyst and takeover/ restructuring.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 29 days, it added.