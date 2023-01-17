 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi floats consultation paper for ASBA-like process for trading

Shubham Raj
Jan 17, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

The consultation paper is a series of reforms the market regulator has come up with to reduce risks,

In another attempt to further reduce risks for traders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has floated a consultation paper to discuss blocking of funds in the bank account itself rather than transferring them to trading accounts.

The market regulator is seeking public comments on the introduction of a facility for blocking funds for trading in secondary markets which allows investors to trade in the secondary market based on blocked funds in one’s bank account thereby eliminating the need to transfer funds to stock brokers.

The discussion will also entail providing client-level settlement visibility (both pay-in and pay-out) to clearing corporations by direct settlement of funds and securities between the client and clearing corporation.

If realised, this will be similar to the Application Supported By Blocked Amount (ASBA) procedure used in applying for initial public offers (IPO) and other primary market issues. Under ASBA, the fund, though blocked, remains in your account earning interest.

Sebi said the proposed process by design safeguards clients’ assets from misuse or brokers’ default and consequent risk to their capital.

In the current system, a trader needs to transfer the fund to his or her trading account which is used as collateral for trading. Stock brokers for their proprietary trades and for trades of their clients in turn post collateral with their clearing member, who then again post collateral with clearing corporations to carry out the settlement of trades.