SEBI delivers final order in Karvy demat scam, cracks down on MD and directors

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch had earlier emphatically proclaimed that a Karvy-like incident would only happen over the regulator's dead body.

The Karvy demat scam, which first came to light in the second half of 2019, was orchestrated by the brokerage house by pledging securities lying in the demat account of unsuspecting customers.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) severely cracked down on the MD and independent directors of Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL), marking an inflection point in the stock market scam that siphoned off crores in investor wealth and also prompted deep and structural investor reforms.

The Karvy demat scam, when it came under the public glare, raised thorny issues of regulatory failure and brought to the fore embarrassing shortfalls in SEBI's scope of supervision. One can gauge the gravitas and critical attention accorded to this issue from the recent comment of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who emphatically spelt out that another Karvy-like event will happen over the regulator's dead body.

In an order delivered by Whole Time Member SK Mohanty, the market regulator has directed Karvy Realty (India) Limited and Karvy Capital Limited, two subsidiaries of KSBL, that were beneficiaries of illegal transfers from their parent company to return an amount of Rs 1,442.95 crore within three months. If the two beneficiary companies fail in returning the transferred funds, NSE has been directed to take control of assets of the two companies, in order to recover the amount. The aforementioned funds were transferred out of KSBL between FY17 and FY20.