SEBI clears path for non-promoter shareholders to opt for OFS route

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST

OFS is a convenient and transparent way for publicly traded companies to offload their shares, in order to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement as mandated in the provisions of the Securities Contracts (Regulations) Rules and the SEBI LODR regulations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), via a circular, has decided to alter the framework for Offer for Sale (OFS) framework through the stock exchange route. The revamp clears the way for non-promoter shareholders to opt for the OFS mechanism, while simultaneously chalking out a cooling-off period for promoters and non-promoters based on the liquidity of the shares on the exchange.

Back in September last year, SEBI had eased rules for OFS by non-promoter shareholders by eliminating the requirement of a minimum shareholding. Till then, non-promoter shareholders who held a 10 percent stake in the company were permitted to sell their shares via the OFS route.

The circular mandates that the OFS mechanism shall be available to companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore and above. The market capitalisation would be computed as the average daily market capitalisation for the six months prior to the month in which the OFS goes live.

The circular clears the path for non-promoter shareholders to offer shares through the OFS mechanism. Additionally, promoters and any promoter group entity can also offer shares through this mechanism.

The promoter or promoter group entities are free to participate in an OFS by a non-promoter shareholder, provided they comply with the provisions of SEBI regulations regarding the issue of capital and disclosure requirements, substantial acquisition of shares and takeover as well as regulation on listing obligation and disclosure requirements.