SEBI bars brokers from creating bank guarantees by pledging clients' fund

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Existing BGs created out of clients’ funds shall be wound down by September 30 this year.

In a move that will add to the working capital requirements of stock brokers, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), via a circular, has prohibited the utilisation of clients' funds for the creation of bank guarantees.

Per the current prevailing practice, stock brokers and clearing members pledge client funds with banks which in turn issue Bank Guarantees (BGs)to clearing corporations for higher amounts. This implicit leverage exposes the market and especially the client's funds to market risks.

The market regulator has directed that from the beginning of May, no new BGs shall be created out of clients’ funds by stock brokers and clearing members. Secondly, existing BGs created out of clients’ funds shall be wound down by September 30 of this year.