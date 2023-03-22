 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saregama India shares spike but further technical uptrend possible only above Rs 360

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST

The trading volumes on Tuesday was highest in last two years on daily basis.

Saregama India shares rallied as much as 15.3 percent intraday on March 21, but lost half of its gains due to profit booking in later part of the session. The stock settled 7.5 percent higher at Rs 344.45, the highest closing level since February 10 on the NSE, which overall seems to be technical rebound after bullish divergence.

The bullish divergence still exists in the stock with price making lower lows and RSI making equal lows during January 24 and March 15, but that is generally a weak bullish divergence. So, further sharp uptrend possible only if the stock decisively closes above Rs 360 and beyond the same, 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) which coincides with Tuesday's high of Rs 369.5 can be the next target, experts said.

Saregama India has formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with long upper shadow indicating profit booking at higher levels. Also the stock has broken the upper threshold of channel by small margin, hence holding above the same may raise possibility of further upside.

