Santa rally that was in the making, fizzles out before the market could say 'Ho, Ho, Ho'

Shubham Raj
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

The Indian market seems to have de-decoupled and fallen in tandem with the world market. What has worsened the situation is the valuation of Indian stocks that are at a large premium to other markets, and even its own valuations in the past

Representative image.

The market entered December riding on a euphoria of sorts. The upbeat sentiment, as it is traditionally said, was perceived to be the Santa Rally that indicates a buying binge in the market around Christmas. But as the holidays neared, the buzz seems to have fizzled out.

The benchmark indices stayed on the downhill after scaling their all-time highs on December 1. The BSE Sensex has lost nearly 4 percent, while NSE Nifty fell over 3 percent. The indices are at their one-month lows now. The Nifty is now trading below the 20-day moving average level.

The culprits for this reversal in trend are many – more hawkish-than-expected tone of the US Fed, overvaluation of the Nifty compared to global peers, geopolitics, and profit-booking and so on.

The Federal Reserve’s updated projections for December show that most policymakers expect the terminal policy rate to exceed 5 percent in 2023. This is in contrast to the projections in September when no policymaker saw rates exceeding 5 percent in 2023.

Higher interest rates for a long period are bad for the US economy. Most analysts and economists expect the US to enter a mild recession but if the Fed keeps raising rates, the recession could be sharper than expected.

The commentary had a negative impact on markets the world over. S&P 500 has fallen over 5 percent so far, Nasdaq 100 over 6 percent, DAX 5 percent each, and Nikkei nearly 4 percent.