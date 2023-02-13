 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samit Vartak loves smallcaps for firm balance sheet, better earning and prudent strategy

Feb 13, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Valuations in the last 18 months have corrected quite a bit and most of the mid and smallcap stocks have corrected by 30-40 percent, Vartak said.

There are several opportunities available in the midcap and smallcap universe and some of them are definitely popularly priced, believes Samit Vartak, the Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of SageOne Investment Managers LLP.

Valuations in the last 18 months have corrected quite a bit, said Vartak at the PMS AIF World's Summit & Awards 2023. “Most of the mid and smallcap stocks have corrected by 30-40 percent,” he added.

This time, despite the correction, balance sheets of companies in the broader markets look quite strong and so is their cashflow generation. These factors generally go for a toss in the euphoric periods which is not the case this time, Vartak pointed out.

