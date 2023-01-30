 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee left behind in EM rally as RBI rebuilds foreign reserves

Bloomberg
Jan 30, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

The currency has lagged peers from the Thai baht to the Indonesian rupiah this month, gaining only 1.4% even amid sustained dollar weakness.

The rupee’s recent gains may prove to be fleeting because of pressure from India’s persistent current-account gap and the central bank building up its foreign-exchange reserves.

QuantEco Research expects the rupee to slip toward 83.5 per dollar in the next three months, down over 2% from 81.6 on Friday. Nuvama Professional Clients Group sees it dropping past 83.

The currency’s appreciation is being limited by the Reserve Bank of India building back up its reserves, which hit a two-year low in October. Any dip in the dollar-rupee rate is seen as an opportunity for the RBI to stock up, said Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex at Nuvama.