Rupee, bond trade flat ahead of key Budget announcements

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Analysts expect that the overall focus will continue on the growth agenda through higher capex allocation that will accelerate the investment cycle and employment.

Representative image

The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened marginally higher against the US dollar ahead of the Union Budget that will start after 11am.

The currency opened at 81.78 to a dollar and touched a high and a low of 81.76 and 81.80. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 81.77, up 0.15 percent from its previous close of 81.9238.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.347 percent flat from its previous close of 7.344 percent. Bond yield and prices move in opposite directions.