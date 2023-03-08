 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee bear StanChart now sees it rising to highest since August

Bloomberg
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

The British lender now sees the base case for the rupee at 81 per dollar by end-2023 but says the currency can easily gain to even 79 levels, Parul Mittal Sinha, head of financial markets for India, said in an interview.

Standard Chartered Plc., which was among the most bearish forecasters for the Indian rupee over the past couple of years, is turning more upbeat on the currency amid an improvement in the nation’s trade deficit and a softer dollar.

The British lender now sees the base case for the rupee at 81 per dollar by end-2023 but says the currency can easily gain to even 79 levels, Parul Mittal Sinha, head of financial markets for India, said in an interview. That would be the highest since August and imply a gain of more than 3% from current levels.

“The balance of payments behavior has started improving with the January trade deficit showing a healthy decline from previous months,” Sinha said, adding she expects the dollar to weaken in the medium term as focus shifts to US growth slowdown worries and Federal Reserve rate cuts even as the greenback remains sensitive to US rate-hike repricing and risk aversion in the near term.