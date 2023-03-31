 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL powers Nifty move as conglomerate takes next step towards Jio Financial Svcs demerger

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Nomura says Reliance Industries Ltd is progressing towards the listing of Jio Financial Services, which is expected in the coming months. It also foresees the oil-to-telecom conglomerate laying down a strong roadmap for growth in financials sector in the coming AGM

Reliance Industries

The shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rallied 3.5 percent in the morning trade on March 31 after the company said secured creditors, unsecured creditors and shareholders would meet on May 2 to approve the proposed demerger of Reliance Strategic Ventures.

After the approval, the unit, which is the financial services subsidiary of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, would be renamed Jio Financial Services.

Benefits that shall accrue on the demerger of the financial services business will be the creation of an independent company focusing exclusively on financial services and exploring opportunities in the sector, the independent company can attract different sets of investors, strategic partners, lenders and other stakeholders having a specific interest in the financial services business, a financial services company can have a higher leverage (as compared to the Demerged Company) for its growth and, unlocking the value of the demerged undertaking for the shareholders of the demerged company, the conglomerate said in an exchange filing.

