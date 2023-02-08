RCF shares gain 3% on robust quarterly earnings

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) climbed as much as 3 percent on February 8 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.

At 9:58am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 110.85, up 1.3 percent, on the BSE.

During the quarter ended December, the company posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,235.14 crore as compared to Rs 3,699.21 crore a year ago. A large chunk of the company’s revenue came from the fertiliser segment.

Moneycontrol News