 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RCF shares gain 3% on robust quarterly earnings

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

During the December quarter, RCF posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,235.14 crore as compared to Rs 3,699.21 crore reported a year ago. Net profit came in at Rs 245.20 crore against last year’s Rs 143.15 crore.

Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) climbed as much as 3 percent on February 8 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.

At 9:58am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 110.85, up 1.3 percent, on the BSE.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

During the quarter ended December, the company posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,235.14 crore as compared to Rs 3,699.21 crore a year ago. A large chunk of the company’s revenue came from the fertiliser segment.