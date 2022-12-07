 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Railways, defence among 4 pockets that may emerge as money spinners

Dipti Sharma
Dec 07, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC bets on railways, urban infrastructure, renewable power and defence even as concerns rise over expensive valuations

Representative Image

The rising stock markets are stoking concerns over valuations being expensive but some see opportunities for investors to make money.

Anand Shah, Head PMS & AIF Investments, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, told Moneycontrol there are four pockets that could turn out to be money spinners for investors in the medium to long term.

Growing caution

The continued upward movement in the Indian market and expensive valuations reflect the market’s optimism about strong growth in India, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a strategy report recently.

Market participants are convinced about strong economic growth, although numbers indicate otherwise, it said. “The market seems focused on the YoY recovery, which would be strong anyway, given a Covid-impacted base. However, three-year macro and micro data suggest that the growth is fairly muted,” it said.

The brokerage firm believes the Indian growth ‘narrative’ looks rather weak.