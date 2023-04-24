 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rail Vikas Nigam hits record high with robust volumes, experts see at three-digit soon

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam has formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily, weekly as well as monthly charts, with strong volumes.

On the weekly charts, RVNL has given a Saucer pattern breakout. On the lower time frame like daily, it has given a breakout of an Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern, which is a positive sign

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) delivered solid returns on April 24, the first day of the week, rising more than 13 percent to hit a record high of Rs 88. The stock has formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily, weekly as well as monthly charts, with strong volumes.

RVNL has given a decisive breakout of long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of November 29 last year and April 21, 2023, with trading above all key moving averages on daily as well weekly charts (21, 50, 100 and 200 EMA - exponential moving average).

Momentum indicators RSI (relative strength index) at 80 mark and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) above zero line with positive crossover on the daily scale indicated positive mood in the counter. Even on the weekly timeframe, both have shown positive crossover.

Further, on the weekly charts, the stock has given a Saucer pattern breakout. On the lower time frame like daily, it has given a breakout of an Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern, which is a positive sign.