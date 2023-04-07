Post RBI policy, Ambit maintains positive outlook on BFSI with rate hike cycle reaching the peak

Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit Asset Management

The RBI on April 6, in a surprising move, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent thus surprising the markets. The decision to keep the rates unchanged was unanimous in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). However, in a significant departure from usual tradition, the governor clarified that the pause is temporary and would be reviewed on the basis of future inflation data, thereby bringing flexibility and balance to the monetary policy. The MPC, at the same time, maintained its stance on the withdrawal of accommodation by a 5:1 majority.

We believe that the RBI surprised the markets by taking this temporary pause on the rate hike but at the same time maintaining the stance & evaluating the impact of the hike on the economy. We believe that this is the right approach to ensuring financial stability and balancing the growth & inflation risk. We believe that currently the RBI is amongst one of the best central banks in the world and has constantly been ahead of the curve.

The real GDP growth estimate for FY24 was marginally increased by 10bps at 6.5 percent. GDP growth for FY24 is expected to be front-ended, essentially implying that H1FY24 is likely to be better than H2FY24. This essentially means that India continues to be the fastest-growing among major global economies. This essentially is a strong signal to the markets about the confidence in the core strength of the economy. Also, the GDP growth target is revised to 7 percent for FY23 from 6.8 percent earlier.

Sushant Bhansali is the CEO at Ambit Asset Management. He has over 19 years of experience. Sushant is a Chartered Accountant and also holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.