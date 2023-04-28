 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pharma Q4 preview: US launches, steady domestic growth to drive recovery

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Expected revenue, operating profit margin growth to bolster the health of industry players

Representative Image

The pharmaceutical sector is poised to show signs of recovery in the January-March period when they announce their numbers, driven by a few key launches in the US market and steady demand in the domestic market. A consensus of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol pegged the revenue growth within the pharma universe at around 12 percent on-year.

Along with an increase in turnover, brokerages also anticipate an on-year expansion in EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin by 80 basis points, which will fuel a 10 percent earnings growth for the sector.

Factors at play

According to brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, recovery during the quarter under review is expected to be aided by some US launches, including the generic version of myeloma drug Revlimid (gRevlimid), favourable currency movement, continuous strong growth in the domestic chronic disease segment and price hike benefits in the India market.