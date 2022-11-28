 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Options trader PR Sundar faces backlash over 'most vulgar tweet of the year'

Mumbai / Nov 28, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

PR Sundar alleged that he was targeted by trolls on the social media site and that he spoke “their language”.

Celebrated options trader PR Sundar has faced intense backlash from the investment community on twitter today after an exchange between him and another user on the social media platform.

Sundar, who has nearly 500,000 followers on twitter and is widely regarded as among the most famous options traders in India, had a heated exchange with another fellow user over posting mark-to-market losses of his recent trades.

Several users on twitter branded Sundar’s choice of language on the platform as ‘distasteful’, ‘poor’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of Kredent Infoedge and celebrated YouTuber, announced on twitter that he has taken down his face-to-face chat with PR Sundar hosted on his YouTube channel.

“As a daughter's father, it's painful to see the comment. I know the communication intent was something else, but the execution was extremely poor,” Bajaj said in a tweet.

Sundar had participated in Face2Face Multi-Asset Trading Conclave organised by Bajaj’s Elearnmarkets in Bangkok in September. “We all face trolls. They don't have character, but we all have and cannot allow anyone to damage the same,” he added.