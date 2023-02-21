NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm

The trading hours for interest rate derivatives have been extended till 5 pm by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as per a circular issued by the bourse on February 21.

The change in timing will come into effect from February 23 onwards.

Presently, the trading window is of six hours and 30 minutes, stretching from 9 am to 3:30 pm. The decision to extend the time till 5 pm is intended to converge the trading hours with the underlying market timings, the NSE said.

In line with the move, contracts slated for expiry in the current month will be available for trading till 5 pm on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023, the circular said.

Moneycontrol News