Not an era of index investing, 2023 all about stock picking: Nimesh Shah, ICICI Prudential AMC

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 07, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

Shah says that the whole of 2023 will be a year of investing, and not harvesting, to make money over the next five years.

Investors would have to be more mindful in choosing stocks this year vis- a-vis an index investing strategy that worked well in 2020, said Nimesh Shah, the CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC, India’s second largest money manager in terms of assets under management. The year could see ‘multi-asset class investing’, he says, where one would be better off investing to create wealth over the next five years.

In this conversation with Moneycontrol, Nimesh Shah candidly shared his lessons from ICICI Prudential’s journey that started with Rs 35,000 crore corpus, to more than Rs 5 lakh crore entity under his 15 years of leadership. Edited excerpts:

What is the strategy of the AMC for 2023 considering the Fed rate hikes that have come through or will come through? Do you think as an AMC, your strategy will align, or change based on the situation? Do you have a long-term perspective on which pockets would be attractive?

We would make our investments with a business cycle point of view over five to seven years. I believe that India is slightly highly valued, we are 10-15 percent highly valued. That is why I said invest in 2023 to make money over the next five years. Instead of doing a one-time investment right now, either go for the balanced advantage category, which I am very happy with, overall. One may look to invest through a systematic transfer plan over the next one year. In my view, for the whole of 2023, one should look at investing, and not harvesting. This year is for investment for money to be made over the next five years.

Would traction be building in the debt segment for 2023?

We have got a fund called ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund which has now an almost an 18-year track record. Almost 65% of the corpus will be invested in equity, and around 25% will go in debt, and there is investment in metals as well.