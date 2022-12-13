 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHAI’s debt woes will hinder road capex, warrant rejig in stock allocation: analysts

Shubham Raj
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

While NHAI has done creditable work to increase road construction across the country, it has incurred heavy debt to drive that activity.

Building new roads and expanding lanes on existing highways have been a key focus area for the central government amid its infra push. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Nitin Gadkari have championed this fact numerous times in the past.

According to a BNP Paribas calculation, the Indian roads sector witnessed strong growth over FY15-21, with aggregate road capex registering a 20 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth was higher for highways, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) registering 35 percent CAGR. In terms of kilometers, road construction recorded a 20 percent CAGR. Capex growth includes rising construction costs as well as ballooning land acquisition costs.

Now, as the government readies the Union Budget for next year, the stellar growth in the road sector is likely to slow down now as NHAI is in need of recapitalisation. This also warrants adjusting allocation to the infra sector, analysts believe.

Increased borrowing
NHAI is the nodal agency awarding road building and repairing contracts. There is no doubt that the agency has done creditable work to increase road construction activity across the country. But this has come at a certain cost: higher debt.

Most highways in India are constructed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM). In this, the traffic risk is not borne by the developer, while the funding risk is limited to 60 percent, with the NHAI bearing the remaining 40 percent.

In recent years, the NHAI has borrowed heavily from the market to fund road construction as the private sector was reluctant to finance the needs of the sector. This saw the nodal agency’s borrowings rise from Rs 0.2 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY22, with net leverage increasing to 1x as of FY22.