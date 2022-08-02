The first week of July saw the Indian share markets ending on a strong note. This was due to crude prices softening which in turn helped ease the worries of inflation. Crude oil prices fell and saw a slippage of under US$ 100 per barrel as the fear of a potential global economic recession loomed, stirring concerns for oil demand. The banking stocks were another reason for the Benchmark indices ending on a positive note. The second week of July saw the Indian share markets lose their gains due to fears that the US Federal Reserve would step forward with more aggressive rate hikes due to the soaring inflation. Prospects of more rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India were also projected due to strong domestic inflation.

The third week of July saw Indian share markets ending positively. Although the week ended positively, some volatility was seen in the markets due to weak global cues. Furthermore, investor sentiments were lifted as FIIs seemed to return to the Indian markets. This was due to index heavyweight stocks being rallied and the fact that investors were relieved by Jerome Powell’s comments on recession.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have been successful in bringing a different flavour to investing making access easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

July saw some volatility and had its first week in red but investors persisted and bought smallcases. Here are some of the Most Bought smallcases for July 2022.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR

- Managed by: Stayvan

- Strategy:

- Large-cap

- STAYVAN introduces (1st time in India), Upfront + SIP strategy for investing directly in stocks.

- These smallcase has 7 independent stocks all under Rs. 100/- market price from different sectors and different market caps.

- This smallcase follows a unique STAYVAN SIP strategy designed to provide comparative better returns over a decent period of time. Not recommended for Short term investors.

TAARE ZAMEEN PAR by Dipen Shah (25yrs experience) smallcase by Stayvan

Green Energy

- Managed by: Niveshaay

- Strategy:

- Small-cap

- A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development and energy transition

- Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas, and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as other sources like biofuels.

Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay

BM Vision 2030 Smallcase

- Managed by: Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP

- Strategy:

- Large and Mid cap

- This smallcase will participate in the megatrends that have and will emerge over the next decade

- A concentrated portfolio of 12 stocks is enough to beat the underlying bench mark (Nifty 50)

BM Vision 2030 Smallcase smallcase by Basant Maheshwari Investing

Wright Momentum

- Managed by: Wright Research

- Strategy:

- Large-cap

- Momentum investing! Invest in trending stocks

- This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe

Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research

Teji Mandi Flagship

- Managed by: Teji Mandi

- Strategy:

- Multi-cap

- Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners

- Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity

- Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of the special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.

Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi

High Quality Right Price

- Managed by: Green Portfolio

- Strategy:

- Mid and Small-cap

- This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme

- Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price

High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio

Alpha Core & Satellite

- Managed by: Alpha Portfolios

- Strategy:

- Large cap

- This smallcase invests into high quality growth business that can deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over medium term to long term.

- The objective is to invest in companies to benefit from a conducive growth environment in the medium term. The portfolio aims to stick with the winners of upcoming business cycles.

Alpha Core & Satellite smallcase by Alpha Portfolios

Adani group - Momentum

- Managed by: RiskWala

- Strategy:

- Large-cap

- Momentum strategy to benefit from trends in Adani group stocks

- A focused portfolio of up to three Adani group companies that are in momentum

- The portfolio is rebalanced on a need basis considering compounding benefits

Adani group - Momentum smallcase by RiskWala

Mr. Market

- Managed by: Jainam

- Strategy:

- Large cap

- Investing in India's Top 100 Companies based on Market Capitalization through ETFs-Nifty 50 and Next Nifty 50 in Nippon.

- Large companies are predominantly well established and have a proven history with Qualitative Management along with Products and Services.

- Sound Financials like Sales trends, Strong Balance sheets and ratios provide them with a competitive edge.

- Buying Top 100 Companies through ETFs becomes Cost Efficient and helps to bid for the Winners.

Mr. Market smallcase by Jainam

Mi_NNF10 Momentum

- Managed by: Weekend Investing

- Strategy:

- Large Cap

- This is a 10 stock Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalanced smallcase within the NNF50 index

- The objective is to create sizeable alpha with liquid stocks from Nifty Next 50 using the momentum logic

Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

