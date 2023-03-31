 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morgan Stanley upgrades India to EW on lower valuation premiums and structural growth

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

The strategists believe that inflation in India is peaking and, therefore, they expect a dovish move by the RBI in April, seeing a rate hike of 25 bps

Morgan Stanley's equity strategists believe that the risk from the weakness in the developed markets is limited

Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to equal-weight (EW), with the narrowing valuation premiums and a resilient economy, stated its equity strategists for the Asia-EM markets. They are particularly positive about the country’s financials and consumer-discretionary sectors.

Meanwhile, they remain overweight (OW) on China, Korea and Taiwan, believing that these economies will outperform as they have historically in the early phases of bull market. They also see supportive government policies, low-base effect and de-escalation of tensions with the US, working in favour of China.

“India has underperformed since end-October, and valuation premium to EM has narrowed meaningfully, although it remains at a premium to LT (long-term) history… We are bullish on India's structural growth outlook, driven by a digital infrastructure empowered lending boom, demographics, domestic demand and improving FDI,” they wrote, in their latest strategy report.