M&M Financial shares surge 8% after improvement on assets front in Q3

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shot up sharply on February 6 after the company reported strong growth in assets under management and an improvement in asset quality during the third quarter.

At 11.03am, the shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services traded 7.96 percent higher at Rs 263 on the National Stock Exchange.

The non-banking finance lender's disbursements surged 80 percent on-year, while AUM posted a 21 percent on-year rise in the October-December period. The spike in disbursements also supported the 12 percent increase in consolidated total income at Rs 3,353 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's consolidated net profit still went down 33 percent on-year to Rs 661.43 crore in the reporting quarter. The fall in net profit was due to a decline in credit cost, higher operational expenditures and lower net interest margins.

Here's what brokerages say about M&M Financial Services:

Vaibhavi Ranjan