MC Long View: Is Zomato’s path to profitability coming at the cost of growth?

N Mahalakshmi & Suchitra Mandal
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Zomato’s recent quarterly financial performance seems to be in sync with its focus on profitability, but growth seems to be taking a hit

Main uthega nahi,” declared a widely shared meme on Zomato in 2022, borrowing a scene from the blockbuster Pushpa.

There were several others. Last year was hard for the stock. Thankfully, 2023 has started on a better note. The December-quarter numbers were better than analyst expectations, demonstrating the company’s intention to move towards profitability.

The question now is how quickly can it rebuild its business to meet two competing demands--start generating profits while meeting investors’ growth expectations.

First, let’s take a closer look at the last quarter’s numbers.