 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC Interview | Won't be surprised to see more opportunities in midcap space, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

It's better to simplify the research tools and there is no requirement to use fancy indicators, it will only add to your perplexity, Sameet Chavan advised.

On the upside, "18,650 – 18,700 are the levels to watch out for. The moment Nifty surpasses this, one should gear up for yet another milestone of 19,000 which seems possible by year-end," says Sameet Chavan of Angel One in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Now, the Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One says it's better to focus more on thematic moves, especially from the broader end of the spectrum.

The Nifty MIDCAP50 index has given a precise pullback to its breakout point and hence we will not be surprised to see more opportunities unfolding from this space, he adds.

Towards the latter part of the week gone by, once again IT counters underwent some correction. But broadly speaking, "we expect Nifty IT index to find support around 29,000 – 28,500," says Chavan with more than 15 years of experience in the stock market.

Bank Nifty seems to be looking strong especially after RBI policy event and also maintained higher highs higher lows for the fifth week in a row. Do you expect the rally to continue in coming weeks and what is your target for the Bank Nifty?

On the technical aspect, the Bank Nifty is in a cycle of higher highs – higher lows, which signifies a positive development. The ongoing price action construes a robust setup for the index and is highly anticipated to continue the same in a comparable period.