MC Interview| Nifty can fall to 14,100, if it heads to 19,100 without breaking the Budget Day low: Anant Acharya 

Asha Menon
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

An ending diagonal pattern on the price chart signals the end of the bull market that began in 2020, he said.

Technical analyst Anant Acharya said that, historically, the market has bottomed out in the third year of every decade. (Illustration: Suneesh Kalarickal)

Stock markets have been holding steady in spite of all the negative news investors have been beset with, and didn’t move too much even after Budget 2023.

According to Anant Acharya, a market veteran well-regarded for his expertise in trend-reversal patterns, the charts are signalling the end of an extended bull market. The correction is unlikely to extend beyond the end of this year. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What is the level you are seeing Nifty heading to? 

Since Nifty has taken support at the Budget Day bottom (of 17,353), I am expecting the index to head to 19,100 between March 10 and 20.