MC Explains: Why do stocks fall after dividend payout by firms?

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

The stock price adjusts to the dividend paid out as new investors stand to lose on the share of profits either through dividend or through growth

On February 13, IDFC Ltd’s stock fell a massive 14 percent. One of the reasons cited was the interim dividend of Rs 11 a share the financial firm paid to its shareholders. A dividend is the distribution of profits by a company to its shareholders. Since it is in a way a reward to shareholders for investing in the company, shouldn’t dividends prompt an increase in the share price? Why do stocks fall once a firm pays dividend to the shareholders? Read on to fine the answers.

What does dividend payout mean for a company?

When a company makes profit, it has the choice of ploughing it back into the business for growth or paying it out to shareholders as a reward. World over, companies choose both options intermittently and pay part of the profits as dividend.

In India, companies as a rule reinvest their profits into the business for growth. That said, they also pay dividends to shareholders whenever warranted. When a company pays out dividend, it could either mean it finds no opportunity to reinvest in growth or that it has enough cash to fuel growth. Cash-rich companies typically pay dividends regularly.