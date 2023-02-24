 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 index ends 4% lower on sixth straight day of losses

Shubham Raj
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

The flagship Adani Enterprises, which ended 5.11 percent down, was the biggest drag. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission each ended 5 percent lower

Signage of Adani Group in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, on Feb. 15, 2023. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

The MC A10 index –a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks–plunged for a sixth straight day, as it slipped 4.12 percent to 29.54 on February 24, pulled down by energy stocks.

The MC A10 index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission each ended down 5 percent. The flagship Adani Enterprises fell 5.11 percent, deepening the crisis.

Some buying in Adani Ports and Ambuja Cement provided support to the index.