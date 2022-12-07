 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki's latest recall unlikely to have significant impact on stock

Asha Menon
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

The third recall in a year but not a matter of concern, as the move will be seen as a proactive approach, says Jay Kale of Elara Capital

Car recalls by various brands have become more frequent after a change in law in 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India on December 6 ordered a third vehicle recall of 2022 but it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the stock, which was trading flat in the morning on December 7.

“The recall itself won’t have a significant impact on the stock. This is a regular action taken by many OEMs, we saw this recently with another brand too. It is just a proactive approach,” said Jay Kale, Senior Vice President and Equity Analyst–Auto and Auto Ancillaries at Elara Capital.

India’s largest carmaker, which recalled some vehicles in October and April as well, said on December 6 it was recalling 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara models to fix possible defects in the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2 and November 28, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“Definitely one would not have wanted this because the customer expects cars to be manufactured correctly but recalls are a globally accepted practice,” Kale added.

