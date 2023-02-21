 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marine Electricals zooms 5% on winning orders worth Rs 13.92 crore

Feb 21, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

The order is for supply of Shaft Generator, Main Switch Boards, Distribution Boards and Associated systems with OBS for PCV Project from Goa Shipyard Ltd.

Marine Electricals shares zoomed 5 percent on February 21 after the company secured an order worth Rs 13.92 crore.

At 11:47am, Marine Electricals shares were trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 38.85 on the NSE. The stock is up 17 percent in the past three months, while in the past three years, it has given close to 100 percent returns to investors.

The order is for supply of shaft generator, main switch boards, distribution boards and associated systems with OBS for PCV Project from Goa Shipyard Ltd. “The delivery of the said goods shall be made over a period of one year,” the company said in an exchange filing.

