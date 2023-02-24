 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE Automotive zooms 16% to a new closing high, outraces Nifty Auto

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The stock, which closed at Rs 449, has gained more than 26 percent this calendar year, while Nifty Auto is up 2 percent

Mahindra CIE Automotive was the biggest gainer of the Nifty500 on February 24, rising nearly 16 percent even as the benchmark Nifty and the Nifty Auto came under selling pressure.

The stock has rallied more than 26 percent this calendar year so far, while the Nifty Auto gained just 2 percent and the Nifty50 is down more than 3.5 percent in the same period.

After consolidating for a couple of weeks, the stock gave a big breakout with a 15.75 percent rally to Rs 449 on February 24, forming the robust bullish candlestick on the daily charts, with high volumes.

It has been in higher highs, higher lows formation since mid-December. It has been trading above all key short and long-term moving averages, with the expansion of the Bollinger band.