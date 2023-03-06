Mahanagar Gas hits 52-week high on Unison Enviro acquisition, Ashoka Buildcon up 3%

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have risen three percent on March 6, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 938.50, after the natural gas distribution company announced the acquisition of city gas distribution company Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore.

At 9:18 am, shares of MGL were trading 3.1 percent higher at Rs 935 on the BSE.

“Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL or the Company) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) and existing shareholders of UEPL (Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure) for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in UEPL,” MGL said in an exchange filing.

This acquisition will enable MGL to expand to newer geographical areas in Maharashtra including Ratnagiri, Latur and Osmanabad, and in Karnataka such as Chitradurga & Davanagere, thereby providing new avenues for long-term growth of the natural gas distribution company. It will also help extend the footprint of MGL in terms of scaling up its future business development activities across a larger network and customer base, the company said in a filing.

Moneycontrol News