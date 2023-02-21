 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Longer trading hours: What the move has in store for traders and brokerages

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

While the decision might benefit retail traders by helping them capitalise on the global events that transpire during the post-market hours, it is certain to pile on cost burdens, operational lags, and time crunch for brokerage houses.

Those batting for the extension of trading hours have sound logic to back up their demand (Representative image: Reuters)

The murmurs on the extension of trading hours have fanned an old debate on whether the move will be advantageous to the market stakeholders. While the decision might benefit retail traders by helping them capitalise on the global events that transpire during the post-market hours, it is certain to pile on cost burdens, operational lags, and time crunch for brokerage houses.

For the record, this isn’t the first time that the rather sensitive and factious matter has come to the fore.

In December 2009 as well, the market regulator had given a go-ahead to the extension of trading hours. Immediately after the announcement, India’s two leading stock exchanges, the BSE and the NSE, were at loggerheads with each, and a brief but boisterous one-upmanship clash erupted on whether the markets would open at 9 AM or at the usual market opening time then ― 9:55 AM. NSE, which pitched for a 9 AM market opening, won, and Indian markets have been opening at 9 AM since then.

Another major development came about in October 2018 when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared the pathway for equity derivatives to be traded between 9 AM and 5 PM. The proposition, however, was put in deep freeze, and almost forgotten until very recently when NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan told a business daily that NSE is consulting other members on the possible extension of market trading hours.