 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

LIVE: OPEC+ meet in focus; Will producers cut oil production & support prices? | Commodities Update

Moneycontrol News
Sep 05, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

OPEC+ is due to meet today against a backdrop of expected demand declines, though top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight. Find out what to expect from the meeting with Karunya Rao and Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Crudeoil #OPEC #opecmeet #video
first published: Sep 5, 2022 12:38 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.