 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

‘Like Sachin’s shot…’: What RBI’s surprise pause means for equity investors

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The MPC also maintained the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, highlighting its readiness to act should the situation so warrant.

RBI's repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprised most market participants on April 6 after it decided to maintain status quo on interest rates after six back-to-back hikes, even as it reiterated that the war against inflation is far from over.

The rate setting panel also maintained the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, highlighting its readiness to act should the situation so warrant. An accommodative monetary policy is when central banks expand the money supply to boost the economy.

The MPC kept the repo rate, or the rate at which it lends short-term funds to banks, at 6.5 percent.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty, which opened in the red, darted up immediately after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the policy decision.