LIC shares gain as Q3 net profit zooms

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore with net profit surging 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore. Meanwhile, net premium income gained 15 percent at Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

LIC's investment into Adani group firms' stock has come under criticism by the opposition parties

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged more than four percent on February 10 after the insurer reported a rock-solid set of quarterly numbers. At 9:17 am, the stock traded 3.2 percent higher at Rs 633.05 on the BSE.

LIC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022.

