LIC shares gain as Q3 net profit zooms

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged more than four percent on February 10 after the insurer reported a rock-solid set of quarterly numbers. At 9:17 am, the stock traded 3.2 percent higher at Rs 633.05 on the BSE.

Revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore with net profit surging 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore. Meanwhile, net premium income gained 15 percent at Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

LIC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

The insurer said in an exchange filing that, “The business momentum continues to be strong for LIC and as a result the overall market share by First Year Premium Income (as per IRDAI) was 65.38 percent for the nine month ended December 31st 2022 as compared to 61.40 percent for the corresponding period last year”. Besides a rock solid set of quarterly numbers, LIC management is said to meet the top management of the Adani Group soon and seek an explanation on the recent decline in share prices of its companies and its plan to deal with the crisis. Related stories Aurobindo Pharma shares gain even as Q3 profit sinks; board declares 300% dividend

Paytm slumps 8% as large deals take place on bourses

ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV suaccess LIC is the second largest shareholder in most of the listed Adani group companies, with a cumulative investment of Rs 36,474.78 crore as of January 27, which in percentage terms is 4.23 percent of the total public holding in those companies. But for LIC's Rs 44.76 lakh crore investment asset under management, this is merely 0.97 percent, as per a news report.

Moneycontrol News