Laurus Labs slumps to 52-week low as Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades stock

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Kotak has downgraded Laurus Labs to "sell" with a fair value of Rs 350/share, dragging the stock to intraday low of Rs 417

The brokerage believes that Laurus’ troubles on anti-retrovirals (ARVs) and looming cessation of paxlovid sales are being underappreciated

Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded Laurus Labs to 'sell' with a fair value of Rs 350 per share and also revised FY2024 EPS for the company to 34 percent lower than Dalal Street.

After the statement, shares of Laurus Labs are trading 7.39 percent lower at Rs 417.45 at time of writing. It hit a 52-week low intraday.

Underappreciated sales

The brokerage believes that Laurus’ troubles on anti-retrovirals (ARVs) and looming cessation of paxlovid sales are being underappreciated. Kotak expects Laurus’ ARV realization to stay under pressure, as it bids for winner-takes-all tenders and lower long-term tender prices.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medicine that works by stopping the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus from growing and spreading in the body.