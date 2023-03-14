 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Know your stock | Is there a glimmer of hope for SeQuent Scientific?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The stock has witnessed a consistent decline since testing its record high in July 2021. Since then, the stock has plunged around 76% on the back of declining profits.

The stock has plummeted almost 76 percent since rising to a record in July 2021. But now, it seems to be on the comeback trail. Animal health company SeQuent Scientific rebounded 24 percent over the past week, signalling a potential turnaround.

But what exactly does the company do?

Where it all began 

SeQuent Scientific is an integrated pharmaceutical company that was founded in 2002, specialising in animal health products, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations. The company has a global footprint, with manufacturing facilities located across Europe, India, and other emerging markets such as Turkey and in Latin America. It operates three API facilities in India (Tarapur, Mahada and Vizag) and six formulation plants and five research and development centres spread across Spain, Brazil, Germany, and Turkey.