JSW Steel Q3 preview: Revenue to rise 1.7% YoY, steelmaker seen back in black

Dipti Sharma
Jan 19, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Volumes across steel companies are expected to come lower sequentially, primarily on account of lower export volumes during the quarter.

In the past three months, the stock has gained 23 percent while it has rallied over 180 percent in the past three years.

As China’s reopening triggers optimism about steel demand rising, JSW Steel’s consolidated revenue is expected to rise 1.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,719.63 crore, but decline 7.3 percent sequentially, according to a poll of securities firms conducted by Moneycontrol.

The steelmaker could clock a net profit of Rs 665.5 crore in the quarter ended December, swinging from a loss of Rs 8,480 crore in the previous quarter. It posted a Rs 4,357 crore profit a year ago.

The company will detail its quarterly earnings on Friday, January 20.

Nomura believes the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin could shrink to 9.7 percent in the reporting quarter from 24.0 percent in the corresponding period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the operating margin could improve from 4.2 percent in the three months ended September.

Analysts believe steel prices are recovering across geographies now, driven by optimism about China’s economy reopening after the Covid-19.