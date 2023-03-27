ISGEC Heavy Engineering gains 4% on Rs 197.25-crore order win

Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose four percent intraday on March 27 after the company bagged a Rs 197.25-crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MSPGC).

The order is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitators for MSPGC’s 2x500 MW TPP at Chandrapur Thermal Power Station, the company said in an exchange notification.

The company has also signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with the US-based United Conveyor Corporation. The agreement is for the purpose to bid and execute ash handling projects for thermal power plants in India.

At 13.24 pm, shares of the company were trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 451.85 on the BSE. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the past year.

Moneycontrol News