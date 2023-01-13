 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRIS founder Krishnan announces trading plan for sale of own shares

Dipti Sharma
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

To offload 2 lakh shares in a year starting August 2023. According to Sebi rules, any trading plan once approved is irrevocable and has to be implemented

Balachandran Krishnan, Founder and Chief Financial Officer, IRIS Business Services, has announced a trading plan for selling some of his shares between August of this year and the next.

Krishnan has informed the exchanges he will sell 2,00,000 equity shares of the company in one or more tranches. As of September end of 2022, Krishnan owned 11,04,000 shares, or a 5.7 percent stake, in the company. Overall, the promoter group held a 38 percent stake in IRIS Business Services.

The trading plan

This is one of the rare instances when a promoter has given a schedule for selling his holdings. A trading plan once approved is binding on the person filing such a plan.

According to Regulation 5(4) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, “Any trading plan once approved shall be irrevocable and it shall be mandatorily implemented, without being entitled to either deviate from it or to execute any trade in the securities outside the scope of the trading plan.” Also, no trading by the entity will be permitted for six months till the start date of the trading plan.

Investors closely track the sale and purchase of shares by company insiders, as it is considered an indicator of the management’s outlook on the company’s prospects, and hence of the share price.